Amaal Mallik Reacts To Manoj Muntashir's Heartfelt Note As He Bags The National Film Award For Best Lyricist

Amaal Mallik who made his debut as the background scorer for the film ‘Saina’, is praised by the National Film Award winner Manoj Muntashir, who won the best lyricist for the film. The ‘Parinda’ song lyricist thanks his special ones who were part of a project that took a period of almost 4 years.

Manoj Muntashir after winning the award penned a gratitude note for Amaal Mallik and others who played a vital role in his success. He added a special note mentioning Amaal Mallik that says, “My little brother, my partner in so many super hit songs, a man with platinum touch and a heart of gold, Amaal Mallik for creating a gem like 'Parinda. Thank you. Amaal for your master stroke, I owe you more than you will ever understand (sic)."

Amaal Mallik felt overwhelmed when Manoj Muntashir won the award and replying to his heartfelt note, he too shared, “Saina is a label of love as well as it has taken 4 years for us to create. The track has 13 heartfelt pieces of music and soundtrack. We have worked really hard. I am so happy for Manoj Muntashir and it's great to see that a song of mine has won a national award. Getting so much love from the people for that (sic).”

Amaal Mallik's Post On Manoj Muntashir Instagram

He further added, “I started the film when I was 26 and then I completed the film when I was 31. So literally 4 years of my life I have invested in it. It is a project to which I have given my heart, soul, love and sweat towards it. I would also like to thank Bhushan Kumar Sir, Amol Gupte, Saina Nehwal and Parineeti for doing such a wonderful film. Making a subject that inspires children, especially the girl child in India in years to come and hopefully ‘Parinda’ remains in people's Hearts Forever (sic).”