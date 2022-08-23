Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Allu Arjun Goes Global: After NYC Parade, Seen With K-Pop Band Tri.be On TVC

"Pushpa - The Rise" star Allu Arjun is literally going places. After attending the Indian Day parade in New York as a Grand Marshal, the star, along with a popular K-pop band, has featured in a television commercial.

Allu Arjun for 'MemuAagamu'
Allu Arjun for 'MemuAagamu' Instagram/@armaanmalik

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 11:24 am

While the actor has been busy with his multiple brand shoots, he is finally here with a new TVC where he is seen grooving with Tri.be, one of the world's most famous k-pop crews. It is for the first time that a K-pop group has collaborated with an Indian superstar.

Taking to his social media, the actor shared a video where he can be seen showing off some cool dance moves that will surely set the trend this season.

"So happy to finally bring #MemuAagamu to you! Loved every moment of being part of this one Listen to the full track on YouTube now #SongOutNow"


Earlier this month, when Allu Arjun attended the annual Indian day parade in New York, his fans went crazy after seeing his pictures.

The actor trended all over social media. Around five lakh people gathered at the parade, while the actor was also seen saying "Ye Bharat ka tiranga hai, kabhi jhukega nahi" while addressing the crowd.

Meanwhile, with 'Pushpa 2' all set to go on floors, there's a lot more in store for Allu Arjun fans in the days ahead.

Art & Entertainment Allu Arjun Pushpa The Rise NYC Parade K-Pop Band Tri.be Tollywood Actors Armaan Malik Coke
