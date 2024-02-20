Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Says She Imparts Lessons From Indian Scriptures In Heartfelt Emails To Her Daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt revealed that she writes e-mails to Raha. The actor has been doing this since her daughter was born.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 20, 2024

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Photo: X
info-icon

Ever since Alia Bhatt welcomed her daughter, Raha, the actor has become a doting mother. She has taken on the responsibility of being a mother efficiently while also managing her career that’s on the rise. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that she has unique practice with her daughter. She said that she writes e-mails to Raha.

In a conversation with Glass Magazine, the ‘Raazi’ actor revealed that she has a unique tradition with Raha. She said that she writes e-mails to her daughter and also sends her pictures. She said, “I write emails to my daughter. I started doing this the month she was born.”

Bhatt continued, “I created an email ID and I write to her. Recently, I found myself writing her an email, saying, ‘I’m not one to tell you what to do. Even as your mother, I want you to be your own person. The only thing I wish for you is to be kind and work hard, no matter what you do in life. Work hard on yourself, your relationships, and your career. Just go through the day being kind."

The actor revealed that she imparts lessons on life to her daughter in emails. In one of her emails, she said that she asked Raha to refer to Indian scriptures. She said, “No matter how terrible a day you are having, just be kind to people because you don’t know where anyone else is coming from. It’s something that goes way back into Indian scriptures. There’s a certain way that you conduct yourself. You should always treat people the way you want to be treated. That’s the only thing I will say. And I feel like a lot of that gets lost.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha into their family in November 2022. They revealed her face on Christmas last year.

