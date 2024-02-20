The actor revealed that she imparts lessons on life to her daughter in emails. In one of her emails, she said that she asked Raha to refer to Indian scriptures. She said, “No matter how terrible a day you are having, just be kind to people because you don’t know where anyone else is coming from. It’s something that goes way back into Indian scriptures. There’s a certain way that you conduct yourself. You should always treat people the way you want to be treated. That’s the only thing I will say. And I feel like a lot of that gets lost.”