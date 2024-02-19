The 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 concluded in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Sunday, January 28. After three weeks, the award show was broadcasted on national television on February 18 on Zee TV.
As we all are aware that Ranbir Kapoor clinched the Best Actor award for his act in ‘Animal’, a video of him praising film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, fondly remembering his late father Rishi Kapoor, and dedicating the prestigious award to him and his beloved daughter Raha, has gone viral on social media.
In his acceptance speech, he said, “When we landed in Ahmedabad, we saw the streets lit up with the Hindi film industry banners and that’s been really heartwarming. So thank you so much to the government of Gujarat. Thank you to the direction team. I would like to dedicate this award to three people in my life starting with the champion of Animal – Mr Sandeep Reddy Vanga. You are the alpha, the most original and cinematic director I have worked with and it has truly been an honour to collaborate with you. The amount of belief and faith you showed towards me, that really encouraged me and Vanga you won man.”
Further speaking about his late father, Ranbir said, “The second person I would like to dedicate this award to is Mr Rishi Kapoor. ‘Papa Meri Jaan’ Every day I think of you, I remember you and everything that I feel for you… the love, the affection I try to channelise it through this part and I hope you are up there in peace and resting.”
Last, but not the least, he gave a special shout out to his daughter, Raha, whose birth coincided with the filming for ‘Animal’. He said, “And last but not least my daughter Raha… naughty… you were born and a week later I started principal shooting for Animal and every single day just to come home to you has been the most joyful experience of my life. Mumma and papa are bringing you a bua and a massi (referring to black lady) tonight to play… I can’t wait to experience every adventure with you… I love you naughty. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen… see you at the movies.”
‘Animal’, one of the most successful films of 2023, collected a staggering Rs 917 crore worldwide, despite being criticised for misogyny and violence. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, the film also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.