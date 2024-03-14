When Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally revealed the face of their daughter last year on Christmas, they sent their fans into a frenzy. Following that appearance, the couple has been showing Raha Kapoor more often in the public and they are being more open about their daughter in the press. In a latest interview, Alia Bhatt revealed the first gift that Raha had received.
In a conversation with CNBC TV18, Alia Bhatt recalled the first gift that Raha Kapoor had received. She also talked about why the gift was special. She said, “When I was in New York for the Met (Gala), I was also shooting my announcement for Gucci and because it was my first outing, the team came and gave me a beautiful dress for Raha which she couldn’t fit into at that moment. But it was a blue dress with a white collar. It was really cute. That’s my favourite because it was the first.”
Alia Bhatt has been roped in as the brand ambassador for the luxury fashion brand, Gucci. Last year, she made her Met Gala debut. She turned heads in a white beaded gown by Prabal Gurung. In a conversation with Vogue, she mentioned how that was the longest she had been away from her daughter. She said, “This is the longest I’ve been away from my daughter, Raha. And she’s almost six months now and I’ve only been away from her for like 24 hours before this, like for one day. And now it’s almost going to be like, four days. I get a couple of seconds to video call her as soon as I wake up.”
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha in November 2022. The actress will be next seen in Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra.’