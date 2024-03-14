Alia Bhatt has been roped in as the brand ambassador for the luxury fashion brand, Gucci. Last year, she made her Met Gala debut. She turned heads in a white beaded gown by Prabal Gurung. In a conversation with Vogue, she mentioned how that was the longest she had been away from her daughter. She said, “This is the longest I’ve been away from my daughter, Raha. And she’s almost six months now and I’ve only been away from her for like 24 hours before this, like for one day. And now it’s almost going to be like, four days. I get a couple of seconds to video call her as soon as I wake up.”