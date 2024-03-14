Alia Bhatt Reveals SS Rajamouli’s Advice On Choosing Films: He Said To Do Anything With Love

Actress Alia Bhatt is currently having the best of both worlds, personally and professionally. While she has been enjoying her time with newborn daughter Raha and husband Ranbir Kapoor, the actress has given some big hits in the last couple of years.
Now, during a chat with Forbes, Alia shared how her ‘RRR’ director SS Rajamouli gave her important advice for career, and how they really did help her. Alia further shared how she is extremely impulsive, and does not like to give something too much thought.
Alia recalled how she once asked SS Rajamouli on how to choose films, and said, “Very early on in my career, my goal was to be the most loved person in the world, especially for the movies that I do and the characters I play. He said, there is no formula, he said to do anything with love. Even if the film doesn’t work, the love in your eyes will connect with the audience and eventually that is what you look for is to build a one-on-one relationship with your audience. Today, when I meet people, they talk to me about my work, I feel like they know me, and I know them.”
Nonetheless, Alia has been loved by the audience and critics alike for her career choices. With ‘Darlings’, she even turned producer and started her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions. On the acting front, she will next be seen in ‘Jigra’, which also stars Vedang Raina. Alia Bhatt, who got a lot of praise for her work in the theatrical film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', will also be part of a spy universe film, which she will headline, in the later part of 2024.