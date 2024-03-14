Alia Bhatt Reveals SS Rajamouli’s Advice On Choosing Films: He Said To Do Anything With Love

Alia recalled how she once asked SS Rajamouli on how to choose films, and said, “Very early on in my career, my goal was to be the most loved person in the world, especially for the movies that I do and the characters I play. He said, there is no formula, he said to do anything with love. Even if the film doesn’t work, the love in your eyes will connect with the audience and eventually that is what you look for is to build a one-on-one relationship with your audience. Today, when I meet people, they talk to me about my work, I feel like they know me, and I know them.”