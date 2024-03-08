Alia Bhatt Reveals She And Ranbir Kapoor Split Parenting Duties For Daughter Raha: Either Of Us Is Always There

Alia Bhatt recently shared how she and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, navigate their journey of parenthood. Mentioning how she does come from a privileged background where she can afford help, Alia said that she is also worried, at times, since it is not always easy to split responsibilities between her and Ranbir.
“I steer away from giving parenting advice because I feel everybody’s journey is different. I come from a position of privilege where I can afford help if I am not available. My husband (Ranbir) and I, very early on, decided that either of us should be there, available for Raha at all times. So we are constantly splitting our roles. If I am travelling he’s home, if he’s travelling I am at home, just one of us should be with her at all times,” Alia said in an interview with CNBC TV 18.
She further stated how when both of them cannot manage their schedule, Raha’s grandparents are there to jump in and help.
Further acknowledging how balancing responsibilities is still a challenge for her, Alia stated that she is always worried if she’s making the right decisions for Raha.
She added, “To be honest with you, the balance is never going to be easy. Women and men in our country have worked for years and have brought up kids, and kids have grown up and have become their own person. But, as a parent, as a mother, you are just always worried and nervous whether you are making the right decision or not. I think the day I became a mother I opened up my life to worrying non-stop, so I am always worrying and I am just comfortable with worrying. All I can say is that I do my best and leave everything to the rest.”
Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6 2022.