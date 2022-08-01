Alia Bhatt Opens Up On Shooting For ‘Heart Of Stone’ Amid Her Pregnancy: ‘Had Quite A Task At Hand’

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is basking in the glory of her releases, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘RRR’. Now in 2022, she also has the Netflix film ‘Darlings’, and Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, co-starring her husband Ranbir Kapoor, slated for release. However, it doesn’t end there. The actress is also working on her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone with ‘Gal Gadot’.

However, amidst such a busy schedule, the actress also has to take care of herself as she is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Speaking to Variety about her Hollywood experience and how the entire team took care of her, Alia said, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.”

She also said that the ‘Heart Of Stone’ team took good care of her, especially when she felt homesick while shooting in London.

‘Heart Of Stone’, apart from Alia and Gal Gadot, also stars Jamie Dornan. Produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Gadot and Jaron Varsano's Pilot Wave banner, the upcoming spy thriller will stream on Netflix.

Work wise, her next Netflix’s ‘Darlings’ is slated for release on August 5. The dark comedy, starring Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, features Alia as a domestic abuse victim, who ends up taking matters into her own hand. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, ‘Darlings’ has screenplay by Reen, Parveez Sheikh and Vijay Maurya. Apart from that, ‘Brahmastra’, a fantastical film with mythological elements, will release on September 9.