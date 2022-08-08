Alia Bhatt Opens Up On Her Mother-In-Law Neetu Kapoor: ‘She’s So Much Like Ranbir In A Sense’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April this year and are all set to welcome their first child together. Nonetheless, Alia has been part of the Kapoor family for long and has shared a great bond with both of Ranbir’s parents, Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Now in a recent interview, Alia was all praise for mother-in-law Neetu and termed her ‘so cool’. She even revealed how their relationship has evolved, and how Rishi Kapoor’s death brought them closer. “It has evolved from the first time I met her. There was that time at which we all just became so much closer because I think grief or any kind of situation in a family brings you together and makes you really value each other,” the ‘Darlings’ actor told Bollywood Bubble.

Sharing more details, Alia recalled how her friends were too impressed by her saas at the wedding. She said, “My relationship with her will continue to deepen and evolve and even now I see it. She’s so much like Ranbir in a sense. She is so supportive, she’s so positive and at the same time, she really lets you be. Even through my years of knowing her, of like even staying in touch… it’s just very easy and she is very chill. Even during my wedding, my friends were like ‘Oh My God, your mother-in-law is just outstanding, she’s so cool. She’s too much fun. She’s really really cool.’”

The ‘Raazi’ actor concluded by saying that her mom-in-law is more like a friend to her. “She’s not got that vibe. She said ‘I will be your friend first. I will not be your mother-in-law’. Because that’s the relationship she had with her mom-in-law. So she’s like I want us to have that relationship. Genuinely, I’m so grateful for her in my life. She’s so.. even the kind of values that she has, you know, the positivity that she holds and the warmth she literally lets you. She walks into the room and there’s so much warmth. She has that same effect in my life,” Alia signed off.

Work wise, Neetu Kapoor is keeping herself busy with ‘Dance Deewane Juniors', while Alia is basking in the glory of her last release ‘Darlings’.