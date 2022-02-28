Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Difficulties Of Being A Public Figure

Actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' admits that being a public figure is difficult and that constant vigilance and discussions about her private life can be exhausting at times.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Bhatt in an interview with IANS talking about how people wanted to know more about her life shared, “It does. But then I am like 'why am I an actor?' If you want to be a public figure then your life will get public. That's why one tries to protect his/her personal life.”

The actress, who is dating actor Ranbir Kapoor, says she prefers to keep her personal life private.

She added, “Like I don't want to give out details of when I am getting married because it is nobody's business or where I am going for lunch as it is nobody's business. But people are speculating and talking about it, now that there is something I can't do much about.”

In 2022, the actress will have completed a decade in Hindi cinema. She made her Bollywood debut in filmmaker Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' in 2012 and has since appeared in a slew of hits including 'Highway,' 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania,' 'Udta Punjab,' 'Dear Zindagi,' 'Raazi,' and 'Gully Boy,' to name a few.

Talking about her journey in the industry she said, "I think I definitely evolved as an actor and a person. I was a bit all over the place initially running around trying to prove a point."