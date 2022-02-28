Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Difficulties Of Being A Public Figure

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was last seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which was released in theatres on Friday (February 25).

Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Difficulties Of Being A Public Figure
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 11:14 pm

Actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' admits that being a public figure is difficult and that constant vigilance and discussions about her private life can be exhausting at times.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Bhatt in an interview with IANS talking about how people wanted to know more about her life shared, “It does. But then I am like 'why am I an actor?' If you want to be a public figure then your life will get public. That's why one tries to protect his/her personal life.”

Related stories

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Heaps Praises Of Alia Bhatt's Performance

Alia Bhatt On Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor: 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya'

Gangubai Kathiawadi Actor Alia Bhatt: Playing Gangubai Meant Understanding The Situations She Went Through

The actress, who is dating actor Ranbir Kapoor, says she prefers to keep her personal life private.

She added, “Like I don't want to give out details of when I am getting married because it is nobody's business or where I am going for lunch as it is nobody's business. But people are speculating and talking about it, now that there is something I can't do much about.”

In 2022, the actress will have completed a decade in Hindi cinema. She made her Bollywood debut in filmmaker Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' in 2012 and has since appeared in a slew of hits including 'Highway,' 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania,' 'Udta Punjab,' 'Dear Zindagi,' 'Raazi,' and 'Gully Boy,' to name a few.

Talking about her journey in the industry she said, "I think I definitely evolved as an actor and a person. I was a bit all over the place initially running around trying to prove a point."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Alia Bhatt Gangubai Kathiawadi Public Figure Bollywood Sanjay Leela Bhansali Interview Karan Johar Student Of The Year Raazi Gully Boy Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes