Ali Fazal, Richa Chaddha Share First Image From Their Delhi Wedding celebrations

Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have shared their first glimpse from their wedding celebrations in the capital.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha bollywoodlife

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 5:01 pm

The two took to their Instagram accounts where they shared a loved up picture. In the image, the actress looks every inch regal as she sports a custom made outfit by designer Rahul Mishra and Ali looks dapper in an angrakha by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.

The couple had formalised their union two and half years ago, and are now celebrating their togetherness with friends and family.

Two two will soon leave for Mumbai for their wedding, which is on October 4.

The wedding will take place in the afternoon at the the iconic The Great Eastern Home, a 176-year-old mill turned into a luxe event space in Byculla.

The wedding will be attended by 40-50 people, only close friends and family of the actors, according to sources.

In the evening, the reception will take place for their friends in showbiz.

