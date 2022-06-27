Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Alec Baldwin To Interview Woody Allen

Actor Alec Benjamin took to Instagram to announce that he will have an interview with director Woody Allen.

Alec Baldwin To Interview Woody Allen
Alec Benjamin and Woody Allen Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 12:44 pm

Actor Alec Baldwin has announced an interview with embattled director Woody Allen.

Allen, who has faced backlash after his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, alleged he sexually abused her as a child, again made headlines following the release of HBO's 2021 docuseries 'Allen v. Farrow,' which explored the allegations against him.

Allen has repeatedly denied the allegations and had called them "untrue and disgraceful" in a statement following the release of the docuseries.

In an Instagram post on Sunday night, Baldwin said Allen will be live with him on the social media platform on Tuesday.

Baldwin, in the 56-second-long clip, displayed the cover and back of Allen's recent book of short humor, then whispered into the camera, "Woody Allen."

"Who I love. I love you, Woody," he said.

The actor has worked with Allen on several films such as 'Alice', 'To Rome With Love' and 'Blue Jasmine'.

The interview comes amid Baldwin's own legal issues as a result of the fatal shooting of the cinematographer Hayla Hutchins on the set of the Western film 'Rust' in October 2021. Hutchins was fatally shot and director Joel Souza was injured on the set of the film when a live round was discharged from a revolver used as a prop by Alec. The weapon had not been thoroughly checked for safety in advance.

[With Inputs from PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Alec Baldwin Woody Allen Actor Alec Benjamin Director Woody Allen Rust Interview Celebrity Interviews Entertainment
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out

Chhattisgarh: Two Girls Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident

Chhattisgarh: Two Girls Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident