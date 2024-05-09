Art & Entertainment

Alankrita Sahai's Pro-Tips For Clubbing: 'Don't Trust Blindly, Drink Responsibly, Keep Safe Company'

Actress Alankrita Sahai has shared the do's and don't for all the young girls who like to go out for clubbing to have fun.

Alankrita Sahai
Alankrita Sahai Photo: Instagram
Alankrita will be soon seen in the upcoming film 'Tipppsy' which revolves around women's safety and the hazardous effects it could have on their safety if they aren't careful.

She said: "Well, when girls go to the clubs, they go with the idea of enjoying and having fun and feeling safe in their own skin. You certainly don't want things to go wrong and haywire just because you aren't careful right?

“There have been so many instances that we have heard in the past where girls and their drinks have been spiked/lazed just because firstly they weren't aware, secondly, undue advantage is taken of their freedom and free-spirited nature thinking that a woman in a club is easily available or is an easy target, just because she is out drinking or wearing something out of her own choice.”

Alankrita said that 'no means no' is valid even here guys.

Talking about the pointers to keep in mind while clubbing, Alankrita shared: "So, all I would like to tell everyone is that please enjoy and have fun. But it's important to always be careful and aware and not trust anyone blindly. Always ensure that if you are drinking, you are drinking responsibly and your drink is prepared in front of you and not left unattended."

"Always ensure you have safe company around you. Prevention is always better than cure and all you girls out there deserve nothing less than the absolute best," she added.

'Tipppsy' is set to release on May 10 in theatres.

