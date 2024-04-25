Al Pacino Birthday Special: 'Heat' To 'Scarface', 7 Stellar Performances That Highlight The Oscar-Winner's Legacy

When you think of some of the finest actors in the industry, one name that undoubtedly stands out is Al Pacino. With a career that spans back to the 1970s, Pacino has left an indelible mark on cinema, and given audiences some unforgettable performances. As we celebrate another year in the life of this esteemed actor, it’s only fitting to reflect on some of his most iconic and well-known roles, which have only solidified his status as a legend in the world of film.