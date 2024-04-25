Al Pacino Birthday Special: 'Heat' To 'Scarface', 7 Stellar Performances That Highlight The Oscar-Winner's Legacy

Veteran actor Al Pacino turns 84 today!
When you think of some of the finest actors in the industry, one name that undoubtedly stands out is Al Pacino. With a career that spans back to the 1970s, Pacino has left an indelible mark on cinema, and given audiences some unforgettable performances. As we celebrate another year in the life of this esteemed actor, it’s only fitting to reflect on some of his most iconic and well-known roles, which have only solidified his status as a legend in the world of film.
Advertisement
1. ‘Serpico’ (1973)
Directed by Sidney Lumet, Pacino plays the titular role. The movie chronicles the harrowing journey of Frank Serpico as he battles against corruption within the New York City Police Department throughout his decade-long tenure, and his courageous acts as a whistle-blower ultimately trigger an investigation. For his performance, the actor bagged the title of Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama at the 1974 Golden Globe Awards.
Advertisement
2. ‘The Godfather Part II’ (1974)
Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, Pacino plays the iconic character of Michael Corleone. Both a sequel and a prequel to the iconic 1972 film ‘The Godfather,’ this narrative focuses on the young don as he expands and solidifies his control over the family’s criminal empire. For his performance, the actor bagged the title of Best Film Actor in a Leading Role at the 1976 BAFTA Awards.
3. ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ (1975)
Directed by Sidney Lumet, Pacino plays the role of first-time crook, Sonny Wortzik. The film depicted the true events of the 1972 robbery and hostage crisis orchestrated by John Wojtowicz and Salvatore Naturile at a Chase Manhattan branch in Brooklyn, New York. Recognized as ‘culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant’ by the Library of Congress, it was chosen for preservation in the National Film Registry.
Advertisement
4. ‘Scarface’ (1983)
Directed by Brian De Palma, Pacino plays yet another iconic role of Tony Montana. The film narrates the journey of a refugee from Cuba who arrives in Miami, Florida, with nothing during the Mariel boatlift and rises to prominence as a formidable drug lord. Numerous critics have regarded it as one of the greatest gangster films ever made.
Advertisement
5. ‘Scent of a Woman’ (1993)
Directed by Martin Brest, Pacino plays the role of Lt. Col. Frank Slade. The film follows the story of a prep school student who accepts a position as an assistant to a cranky, blind, medically retired character, played by the actor. For his performance, Pacino bagged the title of Best Actor at the 1993 Academy Awards. The movie garnered mostly favourable reviews from critics and proved to be a hit at the box office.
Advertisement
6. ‘Heat’ (1995)
Directed by Michael Mann, Pacino plays the Lieutenant Vincent Hanna of LAPD. The movie explores the clash between his character and a seasoned criminal, delving into its impact on their professional and personal relationships. Widely regarded as one of the most influential works in its genre, it has served as inspiration for numerous other films.
7. ‘The Irishman’ (2019)
Directed by Martin Scorsese, Pacino plays the role of Jimmy Hoffa. The film centres on a truck driver who ends up becoming a hit man, and gets entangled with a mobster and his criminal clan, before ultimately aligning with the influential Teamster portrayed by the actor. Additionally, the National Board of Review crowned it the Best Film of 2019.
A very happy birthday to the legend!