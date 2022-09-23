Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Akshay Oberoi Dubs For Pawan Kriplani's 'Gaslight'

Actor Akshay Oberoi has recently dubbed for Pawan Kriplani's upcoming movie 'Gaslight', which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey. He is amazed how the audiences have embraced each gray character he has played till now.

Akshay Oberoi
Akshay Oberoi IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 2:51 pm

Actor Akshay Oberoi has recently dubbed for Pawan Kriplani's upcoming movie 'Gaslight', which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey. He is amazed how the audiences have embraced each gray character he has played till now.


Speaking of his experiences, he claims: "It amazes me how much the audience has embraced each of the grey characters I've played up to this point."

He added: "Every role has something new to offer, so I really like experimenting with the variations in them. This is a character that stands out to me and on which I have enjoyed working greatly. I'm really excited to see how the audience responds to it."

On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in projects like 'Varchasva' along with Ravi Kishan and Tridha Choudhary and a social satire named 'Ek Kori Prem Katha'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Akshay Oberoi Pawan Kriplani Gaslight Sara Ali Khan Vikrant Massey Dubbing Varchasva Ravi Kishan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police