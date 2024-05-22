Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Reveals Rahul Sharma Is 'Madly In Love' With Asin, Talks About Their Relationship

In a recent interview, Akshay Kumar talked about Asin and Rahul Sharma's relationship. The two actors shared space in 'Khiladi 786.'

Instagram
Akshay Kumar, Asin-Rahul Sharma Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Akshay Kumar and Asin have shared the space in ‘Khiladi 786’. The actors have shared a close bond ever since. Kumar also played the cupid in Asin’s life when he introduced her to his friend – businessman Rahul Sharma, who is now her husband. In a recent interview, the ‘Khiladi’ actor gave the audience a sneak peek into the couple’s relationship and revealed how Khanna treats Asin like a ‘goddess.’

Appearing on Shikhar Dhawan’s, ‘Dhawan Karenge’, Sharma shared a message for Kumar. In the video, the businessman revealed that Kumar was the first person who got to know about their child. He said, “When my daughter was about to be born, he kept calling me and saying, tell me when it happens. I said ‘Yes, of course’. When she was born, he was the first person I called and said ‘Brother, good news’, and he said ‘Fantastic’.”

Sharma also revealed that Kumar was among the first to meet their newborn daughter when she was born in 2017. He continued, “He had kept a plane on standby since morning to get there as soon as she was born. Even before my family came, he was the first to come in and… This is a memory that I can never forget in my life.”

The video message moved the actor. Talking about Asin and Sharma’s relationship, Akshay Kumar said, “He is madly in love with his wife, his child. It’s like he treats her like a goddess. We share a deep friendship. Sometimes we don’t speak for 2-3 weeks, but then we start from the same place again.”

Asin and Sharma tied the knot in 2016. They welcomed their daughter, Arin, in 2017. She was last seen in ‘All Is Well’ in 2015 after which she quit the showbiz.

