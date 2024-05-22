Appearing on Shikhar Dhawan’s, ‘Dhawan Karenge’, Sharma shared a message for Kumar. In the video, the businessman revealed that Kumar was the first person who got to know about their child. He said, “When my daughter was about to be born, he kept calling me and saying, tell me when it happens. I said ‘Yes, of course’. When she was born, he was the first person I called and said ‘Brother, good news’, and he said ‘Fantastic’.”