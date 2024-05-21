Akshay Kumar Praises 'Dimag Wali' Wife Twinkle Khanna, Says ‘Main To Anpadh Aadmi Hu’

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have always given everyone major couple goals. The couple tied the knot on January 17, 2001, and are parents to two children, Aarav and Nitara.
During the first episode of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s chat show, ‘Dhawan Karenge’, Akshay Kumar lauded Twinkle’s intelligence, and mentioned how he is lucky to marry her. Further stating how their daughter Nitara (11) gets her intelligence from mom Twinkle, Akshay said, “Main to anpadh aadmi hu, zyada padha nahi hu. Main gadha mazdoori karta hu, wo (Twinkle Khanna) dimag wali hai. (I am an illiterate man, I have not studied much. I do manual labour, whereas she is the one with the brain)," as per a report by Pinkvilla.
The ‘Mission Raniganj’ actor further added, “If you get the right partner, then your life is perfect. I go to work, and she has taken such good care of my children. I am surprised at how my wife thinks about life even today. She is 50 now and still goes to study. She has finished her masters and is now doing her PhD," For those caught unaware, the actor-turned-author Twinkle pursued her Masters in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths, University of London, in 2022.
Giving details of his mornings in London, where his wife, son, and daughter are studying, the actor said, "When I go to London, I first drop my daughter at her school, then my son at the university, and then my wife at her university. And, like illiterates, I come back and play cricket all day.”
On being asked if he ever thought about getting back to studies, Akshay quipped, "Kitaab dekh kar aankhon mein aansun aa jaate hain (I cry on seeing books)." He also shared that his father always knew his son is "zero in studies," and there is no point in pushing him into something he didn't like.
Work-wise, he was last seen in the action drama 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' and also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' and Ahmed Khan's 'Welcome to the Jungle', in the pipeline.