Akshay Kumar Praises 'Dimag Wali' Wife Twinkle Khanna, Says ‘Main To Anpadh Aadmi Hu’

The ‘Mission Raniganj’ actor further added, “If you get the right partner, then your life is perfect. I go to work, and she has taken such good care of my children. I am surprised at how my wife thinks about life even today. She is 50 now and still goes to study. She has finished her masters and is now doing her PhD," For those caught unaware, the actor-turned-author Twinkle pursued her Masters in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths, University of London, in 2022.