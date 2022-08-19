Friday, Aug 19, 2022
Akshay Kumar-Led 'Cuttputlli' Sets September 2 Premiere On Disney+ Hotstar

Psychological thriller "Cuttputlli", headlined by superstar Akshay Kumar, will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2.

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 3:47 pm

Psychological thriller "Cuttputlli", headlined by superstar Akshay Kumar, will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2. 

Produced by industry veteran Vashu Bhagnani, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari of "Bell Bottom" fame.

Kumar, who plays a police officer in the film, shared the release date on his Twitter page. 

"Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur main…sab #Cuttputlli hain. Dropping on @DisneyPlusHS , 2nd September," the actor tweeted alongside a teaser of the movie. 

"Cuttputlli" has screenplay and dialogues by Aseem Arrora, whose credits include "Bell Bottom" and "Ek Villain Returns". The film is lensed by National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi.

The film is also produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.

