Akshay Kumar Joins Mumbai’s Tree Plantation Drive To Honour His Parents

On the work front, Akshay, who was last seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff, will next appear in 'Sarfira', which traces the journey of Veer Mhatre, portrayed by the actor, who aims to introduce low-cost aviation carriers. The film is inspired by the life of G. R. Gopinath, the founder of the Indian low-cost airline Simplifly Deccan, with Gopinath’s role originally played by Suriya in the Tamil hit film 'Soorarai Pottru'. Besides Akshay, the film features Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, R. Sarath Kumar, and Seema Biswas. 'Sarfira', produced by Aruna Bhatia of Cape of Good Films, Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment), and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), is set to land in cinemas on July 12.