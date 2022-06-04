Akshay Kumar Gets Trolled Over 'Samrat Prithviraj' Goof Up

Actor Akshay Kumar’s latest film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ released on 3rd June. It highlights the life of the warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. The movie has been mired with controversy over the last few days. However, a photo from the film has become popular on social media, enraging a number of netizens who have been ridiculing Kumar.

The actor was seen bound with Sonu Sood in the photo, although Kumar's rope was relatively slack. Trolls pounced on this gaffe with harsh comments and jokes on social media, reported Spotboye.

The viral photo featured Kumar and Sood's characters suffering at the hands of their foes in a scene from Prithviraj Chauhan's film. Trolls have circulated the image a lot and left nasty remarks on it.

This happens when you try to complete a movie in few days!! https://t.co/IeEzv56WOO — Prashant Verma (@PrashantVerma34) June 2, 2022

@akshaykumar भाई कम से कम हाथों को बांध तो लेते! If you are making a film on a real story then how can you make joke this like?🤦🤦 https://t.co/8OFPeEmbyp — مُدثرقاضی (@Mudassi57505975) June 1, 2022

Chandraprakash Dwivedi directed the film and it is produced by Yash Raj Films. It is the Bollywood debut of the 2017 Miss World Winner Manushi Chhillar who plays the role of Sanyogita. Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar all play key parts in 'Samrat Prithviraj'.

Special screenings of the film have been held for Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It has also been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.