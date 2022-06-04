Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Akshay Kumar Gets Trolled Over 'Samrat Prithviraj' Goof Up

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj', which chronicles the life of the warrior King Prithviraj Chauhan, released on June 3.

Samrat Prithviraj Instagram

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 2:35 pm

Actor Akshay Kumar’s latest film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ released on 3rd June. It highlights the life of the warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. The movie has been mired with controversy over the last few days. However, a photo from the film has become popular on social media, enraging a number of netizens who have been ridiculing Kumar. 

The actor was seen bound with Sonu Sood in the photo, although Kumar's rope was relatively slack. Trolls pounced on this gaffe with harsh comments and jokes on social media, reported Spotboye.

The viral photo featured Kumar and Sood's characters suffering at the hands of their foes in a scene from Prithviraj Chauhan's film. Trolls have circulated the image a lot and left nasty remarks on it.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi directed the film and it is produced by Yash Raj Films. It is the Bollywood debut of the 2017 Miss World Winner Manushi Chhillar who plays the role of Sanyogita. Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar all play key parts in 'Samrat Prithviraj'.

Special screenings of the film have been held for Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It has also been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand

