Samrat Prithviraj: After UP And MP, Uttarakhand Also Declares The Film Tax Free

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, made an announcement on June 2. He announced that he wants people to see the life of King Prithviraj, and therefore, the movie 'Samrat Prithviraj' has been made tax free in the state.

‘Samrat Prithviraj’ starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar released on June 3.

Earlier on, Uttar Pradesh also declared the movie tax-free. On June 2, Madhya Pradesh CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, tweeted that he wanted maximum youngster to go and watch the film revolving around the great Indian warrior. Therefore, MP also gave the tax-free status to the film.

महान योद्धा सम्राट पृथ्वीराज चौहान के जीवन पर आधारित श्री @akshaykumar जी अभिनीत फिल्म "सम्राट पृथ्वीराज" को मध्यप्रदेश में हमने टैक्स फ्री करने का निर्णय लिया, जिससे महान सम्राट के जीवन को अधिक से अधिक युवा देखें और उनमें मातृभूमि के प्रति अधिक प्रेम जागृत हो। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 2, 2022

‘Samrat Prithviraj’ depicts the life of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Akshay Kumar. Chillar stars in the movie as Princess Sanyogita. Akshay had said that the film was based on the life and daredevilry of the "last Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who shed every drop of blood in his body to defend Bharatmata".

On May 31, the team held a screening of the film for Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Another screening was arranged for the UP CM, Yogi Adityanath on June 2. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. A Yash Raj Films production, the movie is scheduled to be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

[With Inputs From PTI]