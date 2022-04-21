Akshay Kumar Apologises For Endorsing Paan Masala Brand

Actor Akshay Kumar apologised to his followers for appearing in an advertisement campaign for a paan masala brand recently. The actor has also announced his withdrawal from the association with the brand.

Kumar was chastised on social media by his fans for supporting the brand. Social media users unearthed an old video of the actor in which he vowed never to endorse tobacco, and yet in the ad campaign, which was for a paan masala brand, he was allegedly promoting the usage of tobacco indirectly.

Responding to the same, the 54-year-old actor took to social media and posted a note apologising for his action to all his fans. He began the note by writing, "I am sorry".

Kumar said he has decided to "step back" from the brand and would now be donating his entire fee towards a "worthy cause".

"I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause".

Kumar said the brand might continue airing the ads till the "legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me".

"But I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes," he added.

This isn’t the first time that such an instance has happened. Previously, megastar Amitabh Bachchan had withdrawn from an advertising campaign for a paan masala company and stated that he had returned the money he was paid to promote it.