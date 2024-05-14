Akshay Kumar And Priyadarshan's Reunion Project To Have Alia Bhatt As The Female Lead? Here’s What We Know

Talking about his phase of consecutive flops, Akshay had said at the trailer launch event of the ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, “It is not that I have not seen (this phase before), there was a time when I had 16 consecutive flops in my career. But I stood there and kept on doing work and I’ll still do that. It is one film this year for which we all have done lots of hard work and now, we will see the results. We hope this is going to bring good luck to all of us.”