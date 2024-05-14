Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar And Priyadarshan's Reunion Project To Have Alia Bhatt As The Female Lead? Here’s What We Know

Apart from Alia Bhatt, other actresses like Kiara Advani and Keerthy Suresh, are also being considered for the part.

Alia Bhatt; Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan Photo: Google
Actor Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan are all set to reunite for a yet-untitled project since they last collaborated 14 years earlier in ‘Khatta Meetha’. The film is reportedly a horror fantasy film with elements of humour. Now adding to the excitement, we hear that the filmmaker is keen to rope in Alia Bhatt as the leading lady in this project. 

According to a report in Mid Day, actresses like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Keerthy Suresh are the top contenders for the role of the female lead. However, no official confirmation regarding it is made by the makers. It is said that all the three actresses have been approached for the part, and they will be selected based on their response to the script, dates and fees. 

The report further added that Alia is the top contender for now since the makers are impressed by her diverse body of work, and also because she can handle varied roles perfectly. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. This film, which also featured Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, Tiger Shroff and others, tanked at the box office, and the viewers ended up praising only Prithviraj Sukumaran, who played the antagonist. 

Talking about his phase of consecutive flops, Akshay had said at the trailer launch event of the ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, “It is not that I have not seen (this phase before), there was a time when I had 16 consecutive flops in my career. But I stood there and kept on doing work and I’ll still do that. It is one film this year for which we all have done lots of hard work and now, we will see the results. We hope this is going to bring good luck to all of us.”

Alia, on the other hand, will next be seen in Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’, which features Vicky Kaushal and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor as well.

