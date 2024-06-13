Ajay Devgn's Update On ‘Singham Again’: ‘Thoda Kaam Baaki Hai’

The actor interacted with the media on Thursday in the Juhu area of Mumbai. When asked if 'Singham Again' is set to release on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day, Ajay responded, "Some work on the film is still left, we have to shoot some parts." He further mentioned, "It's a big film, and we don't want to do things in haste. Jaldbaazi mein kaam kharab hota hai and we don't want that to happen (things often take a turn for the worse when done in haste, and we don’t want that to happen with our film)."