Ajay Devgn’s Sports Drama ‘Maidaan’ To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video: Here’s When You Can Watch It

Coming to the film’s storyline, ‘Maidaan’ revolves around the inspiring journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, the legendary football coach who led the Indian National Football team to glory in the 1950s and 1960s. The film, set against the backdrop of a newly independent India, highlights Rahim's challenges and triumphs as he steers his team to international heights, while instilling hope and pride in the team members. Nonetheless, ‘Maidaan’ is nothing but an extraordinary tale of determination, and unifying power of sports. The film is a must-watch for the audience.