Ajay Devgn’s Sports Drama ‘Maidaan’ To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video: Here’s When You Can Watch It

Directed by Amit Sharma, the film features Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in lead roles.

Ajay Devgn's Look From 'Maidaan'
Prime Video, on Wednesday, announced the global streaming premiere of the much-loved biographical sports drama ‘Maidaan’, which stars Ajay Devgn alongside Priyamani and Gajraj Rao. For those caught unaware, ‘Maidaan’ is based on the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, the architect of modern Indian football. The film had previously managed to capture the hearts of audiences and critics alike during its theatrical run. 

Directed by National Award-winning director Amit Sharma, the film is backed by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, and has musical compositions by the legendary A.R. Rahman. Adding to the excitement, the film is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video, starting today, June 5. 

Coming to the film’s storyline, ‘Maidaan’ revolves around the inspiring journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, the legendary football coach who led the Indian National Football team to glory in the 1950s and 1960s. The film, set against the backdrop of a newly independent India, highlights Rahim's challenges and triumphs as he steers his team to international heights, while instilling hope and pride in the team members. Nonetheless, ‘Maidaan’ is nothing but an extraordinary tale of determination, and unifying power of sports. The film is a must-watch for the audience. 

Speaking about the film’s OTT premiere, Ajay Devgn said in a statement, “Portraying the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim has been a deeply rewarding experience for me. Rahim Saab’s remarkable journey of determination and resilience is truly inspiring, and I believe audiences worldwide, through Prime Video, will be captivated by his story.”

Amit Sharma, director of ‘Maidaan’, added, “Maidaan is a tribute to the unsung heroes of Indian football, showcasing their indomitable spirit. Bringing the story of SA Rahim and Team India to life has been immensely fulfilling, and I am thrilled that it will now reach audiences worldwide on Prime Video. The global streaming premiere of Maidaan on Prime Video allows us to share this inspiring tale with a diverse and expansive audience.”

Theatrically, ‘Maidaan’ was released on 11 April 2024, coinciding with Eid. 

