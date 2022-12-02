Actor Ajay Devgn is reuniting with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for the third instalment of their Singham franchise, titled 'Singham Again'. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on Twitter and shared that Ajay Devgn will be wearing his cop uniform reportedly once he is done with his upcoming film, 'Bholaa'.

Announcing the news of Singham Again, Taran Adarsh wrote on social media, “Xclusiv… AJAY DEVGN - ROHIT SHETTY REUNITE FOR ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’… BIGG NEWS… One of the most successful combinations ever - #AjayDevgn and director #RohitShetty - collaborate once again… For #SinghamAgain [yes, that’s the title]… Will start once #Ajay is free from #Bholaa.”

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty previously worked on 'Singham' and 'Singham Returns', as a part of the filmmaker’s cop universe. 'Singham' was the remake of the 2010 Tamil film of the same name directed by Hari Gopalakrishnan. It completed 11 years this year.

Ajay Devgn recently dropped the first teaser of his next, 'Bholaa', an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit 'Kaithi'. It has Tabu alongside Ajay Devgn who is also directing the project.

Currently, Ajay Devgn is enjoying the success of 'Drishyam 2'. The-Abhishek Pathak’s directorial is the sequel to Ajay’Devgn's 2015 hit film, Drishyam. The film recorded the second-best opening weekend for a Bollywood film this year, and crossed Rs. 200 crore in gross worldwide collections in 10 days. The film's team hosted a success party in Mumbai on Wednesday night.