Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth To Make Her Directorial Debut In Bollywood

Actor Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recently announced her directorial debut in Bollywood after posting a picture on Instagram. She will be directing her first Hindi film 'O Saathi Chal'.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Instagram

Updated: 21 Mar 2022 1:06 pm

Actor Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has made an official announcement of her Bollywood directorial debut a little while ago. She is coming up with a film called ‘O Saathi Chal’ with producer Meenu Aroraa.

According to the report of ETimes, “Aishwaryaa will be directing her first Hindi film. It is based on a true love story, which was talked about all over the media a few years ago.” When ETimes contacted Aroraa, she confirmed the news and said, “Yes it's true, but I can’t talk much about the project right now, it’s at a nascent stage. We are in the process of scripting right now and then we will finalize the cast.”

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth took to her Instagram to announce her directorial debut in Bollywood and wrote, "My week couldn’t start better ….excited, happy and feeling truly blessed to announce my directorial debut feature film in Hindi “Oh Saathi Chal”, an extraordinary true love story, produced by @meenuaroraa9 @c9pictures @archsda #NeerajMaini n thank you @balu_munnangi for being a part of this project ….pre production in progress #thankfulgratefulblessed (sic)."

Aishwarya Rajinikanth had recently been diagnosed with Covid-19. She had recovered but had again been hospitalised for some more checkups. She came out recently, and since then has immersed herself in her work. She recently was seen working for the song ‘Musafir’.

