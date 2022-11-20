Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Hosts Aaradhya Bachchan's Birthday Party With Abhishek Bachchan

Actor-couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan hosted a birthday party for their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at their home. The celebration happened a few days after Aaradhya Bachchan turned 11 years old and one witnessed several celebrities joining the party and wishing the family.

In a video shared by a celebrity photographer, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan were seen helping the former's mother Brindya Rai to the car. Both of them held Brindya's hands as they exited the gate. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also told her mother, "Let me know when you reach." For the occasion, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a white shirt and black tights along with sneakers. Abhishek Bachchan opted for a white sweatshirt, beige pants, white sneakers, and a blue cap. Brindya draped a green saree.

In another clip, Aishwarya hugged actor Genelia Deshmukh as she exited the house with her sons--Riaan and Rahyl. Genelia was dressed in a white shirt, blue denims, and black boots. Sonali Bendre and her husband-filmmaker Goldie Behl were also spotted. Sonali wore a white T-shirt, pink pants and sneakers. She waved and smiled at the paparazzi before getting inside her car. Bunty Walia along with his wife Vanessa Parmar and their children were also seen at the bash. In a photo, Shweta Bachchan was also seen entering the house.

As Aaradhya turned 11 earlier this week, Aishwarya posted a special birthday wish for her daughter. On Instagram, she shared a picture of herself with her daughter and wrote, "MY LOVE... MY LIFE... I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA."

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha. They welcomed their first child Aaradhya on November 16 in 2011.

Fans saw Aishwarya recently seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film Ponniyin Selvan - 1 which gathered massive responses from the audience. She will be next seen in Jailer alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited.