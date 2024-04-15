The All Indian Cine Workers Association further extended its support to Salman and his family, because “Salman Khan is a part of our family (Bollywood)”. It added, “The Gangster, whoever he may be, aims to make a name for himself by targeting Salman Khan, given Salman’s immense fame. It’s imperative for the authorities to take action against these perpetrators to prevent further incidents of Firing, as every life matters, and the entire Bollywood Industry, as well as the Nation, stands firmly with Salman Khan (sic).”