The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), on April 14, wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after firing at Salman Khan’s house on Sunday morning. The cine workers’ body appealed to both PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to take immediate action against the miscreants, who have ended up creating ‘a climate of fear' in the Bollywood film Industry.
The AICWA statement, which was shared on X (formerly Twitter), read as, “Two individuals fired shots outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s house this morning. Salman Khan is not just known in Bollywood or India; he is recognised worldwide for his contributions. The fact that gunfire is occurring in Mumbai, especially in the city’s most VIP area, raises concerns about the safety of ordinary citizens when Salman Khan himself is not safe. In the current Election atmosphere, Gangsters are brazenly firing shots (sic).”
The statement further read as, “The All Indian Cine Workers Association appeals to Prime Minister Honourable Shri Narendra Modi and Home Minister Honourable Shri Amit Shah to pay more attention to Salman Khan’s security and eliminate the groups responsible for the shooting. This incident has created a climate of fear in the entire Bollywood Film Industry, gangsters could exploit this fear to extort money from Bollywood, as Salman Khan, often called the Godfather of Bollywood, is being targeted (sic).”
The All Indian Cine Workers Association further extended its support to Salman and his family, because “Salman Khan is a part of our family (Bollywood)”. It added, “The Gangster, whoever he may be, aims to make a name for himself by targeting Salman Khan, given Salman’s immense fame. It’s imperative for the authorities to take action against these perpetrators to prevent further incidents of Firing, as every life matters, and the entire Bollywood Industry, as well as the Nation, stands firmly with Salman Khan (sic).”
For those caught unaware, two unidentified men on bike fired four rounds at Salman Khan's house, Galaxy Apartment, in Mumbai's Bandra. While no one was injured, Salman was at his house when the firing occurred at around 4:51 am. Post the incident, Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for it.