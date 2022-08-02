After Procuring Gun Licence, Salman Khan Spotted In A Bulletproof Car Worth Rs 1.5 crore

Recently, Mumbai police approved a firearm licence to Bollywood actor Salman Khan after he had met Mumbai Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar in this regard on July 22. He procured the gun licence after he received death threats from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. And now adding to his protection, the actor has upgraded his Toyota Land Cruiser SUV with armour and bulletproof glass, which is worth Rs 1.5 crore.

The same was confirmed when on Monday night, the actor arrived at the Mumbai airport in style in his new Toyota Land Cruiser. Sporting Toyota Land Cruiser, the actor looked dapper. Clearly, the new swanky ride matched Salman’s personality.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, the letter received by Salman stated, "Tumhara Moose wala kar denge (You will suffer the same fate as Moose wala),” referring to the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose wala in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. The actor had then forwarded it to DCP zone 9 in whose jurisdiction Salman Khan stays. Post his request, Salman was issued a licence for one firearm.

Work wise, Salman is all set to make his Tollywood debut with ‘Godfather’, which also stars megastar Chiranjeevi. The two even shot for a dance sequence at a set in Mumbai. Apart from that, he has ‘Tiger 3’ in the lineup, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.