After 'Moon Knight' Sparks Fury Amongst Fans, Here Are Other Marvel Films And TV Shows Releasing In 2022

'Moon Knight,' the most recent Marvel Studios TV show to release on Disney+ Hotstar, has become the superhero franchise's most distinctive offering to fans all around the planet.

Unlike other well-known superheroes, Marvel has created a unique narrative about a self-destructive superhero who is fighting with himself and attempting to escape from everything. Actor Oscar Isaac stars in the show as Marc Spector / Moon Knight, a mercenary who has a dissociative identity disorder. 'Moon Knight' has been created by Jeremy Slater and director Mohamed Diab has helmed the web series which was released on March 30.

Other than 'Moon Knight' numerous other MCU projects are slated to release in 2022. From the much anticipated Benedict Cumberbatch starrer 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' to Chadwick Boseman starrer 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', here are the release dates of upcoming Marvel movies and web series.

'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness'

In the followup to 'Doctor Strange,' famed filmmaker Sam Raimi takes over as director for the much-anticipated film 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.' The film is set to release in theatres on May 6. From what is known from the trailer Doctor Strange will be seen going against an evil version of himself from another timeline. Evil Doctor Strange was first introduced in the Marvel animated series 'What if', where it was shown he apparently consumed numerous beings from different universes and gained mystical potencies that are as evil as it gets. After discovering her immense potential at the end of the Marvel Disney+ series 'WandaVision,' Elizabeth Olsen reprises her role as Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch. She now meets paths with Doctor Strange, who is attempting to maintain some kind of order in the midst of the multiverse's chaos.

'Ms Marvel'

'Ms Marvel,' Marvel Studios' first onscreen Muslim hero, will debut on Disney Plus on June 8. Recently, the studio released the first trailer for the series, which stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel, a Muslim American adolescent growing up in Jersey City. In the trailer, Kamala is seen as an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe with an oversized imagination -- particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson in MCU). Yet Kamala feels she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home until she gets superpowers like her idols.

'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Director Taika Waititi, who revitalized the 'Thor' franchise with 'Thor: Ragnarok,' returns for this star-studded sequel. 'Thor: Love and Thunder' sees the return of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who takes over as Thor following Chris Hemsworth's role, the film is set to release on July 8. The Guardians of the Galaxy also make an appearance, the film picks up where 'Avengers: Endgame' left off. Thor was last seen boarding a spacecraft with the Guardians of the Galaxy, leading many to speculate that he will appear in the third Guardians of the Galaxy film. The movie also features Christian Bale as the monstrous villain Gorr the God Butcher.

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (Part One)

The computer-animated superhero film, directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, is the first instalment of a two-part sequel to 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018). It will be released on October 7, 2022. Voices to characters in the upcoming film have been provided by Shameik Moore, Oscar Isaac, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, and Issa Rae.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Director Ryan Coogler originally intended for "Black Panther 2" to feature the return of Chadwick Boseman in the starring role, but following the actor's unexpected death in the summer of 2020, Coogler began reworking the screenplay. Boseman will not be replaced in the sequel, the narrative of which is being kept under wraps. However, the entire ensemble of Coogler's blockbuster 2018 film is set to return in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' while Dominique Thorne will make her MCU debut as Riri Williams aka Ironheart, an inventor who designs an armor to challenge Tony Stark's, Iron Man. Thorne will star in a 'Ironheart' TV series for Disney+ following 'Black Panther 2.'