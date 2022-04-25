After 'Guilty Minds,' Five Other Indian Legal Dramas To Watch On OTT Platforms

Few genres have survived the competition in the film world. One of the most popular genres is a well made courtroom drama. Stories around this genre are often dramatic, inventive, and thought-provoking. Web series based on law and judiciary are packed with well-thought-out backstories and offer viewers a binge-worthy experience.

The recently released legal drama 'Guilty Minds,' starring actors Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra, has received positive reviews from both audiences and critics. 'Guilty Minds' is currently available on Amazon Prime Video. Pilgaonkar plays Public Interest Litigation lawyer Kashaf Quaze, while Mitra plays corporate lawyer Deepak Rana in the 10-episode series. Senior actors like Satish Kaushik, Shakti Kapoor, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also appear in the series.

From the Jimmy Shergil starrer 'Your Honor' on Sony Liv to 'Illegal - Justice, Out of Order' on Voot, here are five gripping Indian legal dramas and where to watch them on OTT.

'Your Honour'

'Your Honor' is an Indian remake of the Israeli television series 'Kvodo,' starring actors Jimmy Shergill, Mita Vashisht, Parul Gulati and Varun Badola in pivotal roles. The narrative is set in Ludhiana and follows a renowned judge who loses his morals, ethics, and sense of justice when his son is involved in a hit-and-run tragedy. The narrative revolves around how a dad goes to great measures to safeguard his child, even if it means employing unethical techniques in the process.

Where to watch: Sony Liv

'Criminal Justice'

Criminal Justice is a courtroom drama written by Shridhar Raghavan and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia, based on the 2008 British television series of the same name. The storyline follows Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht as individuals on a heartbreaking journey through the criminal justice system. The show depicts the tale of Aditya Sharma (Vikrant Massey) as his life changes after he is wrongfully accused of killing Sanaya Rath (portrayed by Madhurima Roy).

Where to watch: Hotstar

'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors'

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is a legal drama directed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukerjee and written by Apurva Asrani. The show is a follow-up to 'Criminal Justice,' but the storyline is not continued. The story revolves around a housewife who stabs her perfect husband in front of her 12-year-old daughter. She admits to the crime right away and refuses to change her mind. The series stars Pankaj Tripathi, Kirti Kulhari, Khushboo Atre and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Where to watch: Hotstar

'Illegal - Justice, Out of Order'

'Illegal - Justice, Out of Order' is a web series directed by Sahir Raza and starring Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi, Kubbra Sait, Piyush Mishra, and Satyadeep Mishra in a courtroom drama. The story centers around Niharika Singh, a lawyer who is employed by Janardhan Jaitley's prestigious law practise. As the series progresses, she is forced to work on other cases in place of the one for which she was employed, which involved rape and sexual harassment allegations.

Where to watch: Voot

'The Verdict – State vs Nanavati'

'The Verdict – State vs Nanavati' is a mystery web series produced by Irada Entertainment and created by Ekta Kapoor. The series is based on the Indian court case K. M. Nanavati v. State of Maharashtra from 1959, in which an Indian Naval Command Officer, Kawas Nanavati, is accused of murdering Prem Ahuja. When Nanavati comes home after a successful trip, he discovers that his wife Slyvia Nanavati is having an extramarital affair with Prem Ahuja since he is unable to fulfil her wants due to his military obligations. Akshay Kumar's film 'Rustom' was also loosely based on the same case, and featured a similar storyline.

Where to watch: ALT Balaji