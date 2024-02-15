After many criticisms and harsh comments, singer and television host Aditya Narayan has finally responded to the controversy surrounding his recent concert at Rungta R2 College in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, where he was seen throwing an audience member’s phone on Sunday, February 11.
Addressing the incident three days later, Aditya, in an exclusive statement to Times Now, expressed that he has reflected on the unfortunate incident and feels accountable to the “almighty” for his actions.
When asked about it, he briefly said, “Honestly, no comments. I am answerable to the Almighty. That’s all.”
For those not familiar with this infamous incident, during the event, which was Aditya’s live performance, a video surfaced on all social media platforms. The footage captured him singing ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from the 2006 hit film ‘Don.’ As he approached the stage, his gaze went to a fan in the audience, who had a phone in their hand. The video then cut to Aditya struggling to snatch his phone, which led to him hitting the anonymous person, post which, he ultimately grabbed the phone and tossed it into the crowd.
Aditya, who is no stranger to public scrutiny, was once again trolled and criticized for his wrongful actions. Following the incident, the event manager spoke up about the same and came to the singer’s defense. “That boy was not even a college student; he must be someone from outside the college. He was constantly dragging Aditya’s feet nonstop. He was very irritating. He banged his phone on Aditya’s feet multiple times. After that only did he lose his cool. He must have taken almost 200 selfies with this student… He kept continuously hitting and dragging Aditya, what if he had fallen down? If this boy was right, he would have come forward and told the college authorities that this has happened to him.”