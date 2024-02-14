During a conversation with Zoom, the event manager stated that the individual involved was identified as someone from outside the college, not a student. The manager further went on to say, “He was constantly dragging Aditya’s feet nonstop. He was very irritating. He banged his phone on Aditya’s feet multiple times. After that only did he lose his cool. He must have taken almost 200 selfies with this student. The whole concert went smooth apart from this. After this incident, the show went on for almost two hours. If the student was right, he would have had come forward.”