Singer and television show host Aditya Narayan faced backlash on social media when a video circulated, capturing him throwing away a person’s phone during his performance at Rungta R2 College in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. The incident stirred anger among many netizens.
While Aditya himself hasn’t come forward and commented on the matter yet, the event manager has taken a stand to justify the singer’s actions, responding to the criticism from disappointed fans.
During a conversation with Zoom, the event manager stated that the individual involved was identified as someone from outside the college, not a student. The manager further went on to say, “He was constantly dragging Aditya’s feet nonstop. He was very irritating. He banged his phone on Aditya’s feet multiple times. After that only did he lose his cool. He must have taken almost 200 selfies with this student. The whole concert went smooth apart from this. After this incident, the show went on for almost two hours. If the student was right, he would have had come forward.”
Citing fellow singer Darshan Rawal’s example, who has stopped participating in college events due to such disruptions and activities, the manager stated, “People don’t know the truth behind everything. You just see one side. He kept continuously hitting and dragging Aditya, what if he had fallen down? If this boy was right, he would have come forward and told the college authorities that this has happened to him. I have been connected with the college since many years and they haven’t had a good concert like this one ever. They have said so themselves.”
In the widely circulated video, Aditya, the song of renowned singer Udit Narayan, is seen singing the much-acclaimed song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from the 2006 film ‘Don.’ The singer becomes visibly upset when he notices a fan recording his performance. Subsequently, the video shows Aditya striking the fan with his microphone and then proceeding to take the fan’s phone and toss it into the audience, far away.