Aditi Rao Hydari On Engagement With Siddharth: It’s Absolutely Fantastic, I Feel Very Lucky

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s love blossomed on the sets of the 2021 movie ‘Maha Samudram’.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Photo: X
Aditi Rao Hydari, who has been getting all the love and praise for her role of Bibbojaan in Netflix’s web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, recently got engaged to her longtime beau, Siddharth. Now, during a recent interview with news agency ANI, the actress opened up about her engagement and mentioned how she is in the happiest phase. “It’s great and absolutely fantastic. I feel very lucky,” Aditi Rao Hydari was quoted as saying.

For those caught unaware, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s love blossomed on the sets of the 2021 movie ‘Maha Samudram’. Since then, the two have been painting the town red with their romance. 

Meanwhile, in March, it was reported that Aditi and Siddharth have tied the knot in a secret wedding at the Sri Ranganayaka Swamy temple in Srirangapuram, Wanaparthy District, Telangana. However, debunking the reports, Aditi then announced her engagement with Siddharth, and shared that they are yet to be married. Dropping a photo with Siddharth, the actress wrote, “He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.”

In the picture, the couple was seen holding each other close. While Aditi flaunted a diamond ring, Siddharth waa seen sporting a gold band on his ring finger. 

Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth
Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Photo: Instagram
Recently, Aditi shared why they decided to make their engagement public. “Jo bhi special hone wala hai, mujhe shuruat ek special jagah se karni thi. Woh meri family ka ek temple hai, which is 400 years old, I wanted to go there and do puja. There, I had a little engagement. (Whenever something special happens in her family, we visit our 400-year-old temple to seek blessings. So, for engagement, we also went there),” the actress told Bollywood Bubble. She also mentioned how her mother asked her to clarify things as she was getting back-to-back calls regarding the same.

On the work front, Aditi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, which also stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Jason Shah, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman. It started streaming on Netflix from May 1.

