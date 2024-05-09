Aditi Rao Hydari On Engagement With Siddharth: It’s Absolutely Fantastic, I Feel Very Lucky

Recently, Aditi shared why they decided to make their engagement public. “Jo bhi special hone wala hai, mujhe shuruat ek special jagah se karni thi. Woh meri family ka ek temple hai, which is 400 years old, I wanted to go there and do puja. There, I had a little engagement. (Whenever something special happens in her family, we visit our 400-year-old temple to seek blessings. So, for engagement, we also went there),” the actress told Bollywood Bubble. She also mentioned how her mother asked her to clarify things as she was getting back-to-back calls regarding the same.