Aditi Rao Hydari Wishes Fiance And ‘Manicorn’ Siddharth On Birthday: To Endless Laughter On Loop

Aditi Rao Hydari, on April 17, wished her fiance Siddharth on his birthday by sharing beautiful photos with the 'Chithha' actor. She even wrote a heartwarming note for her 'manicorn', and posted pictures from events apart from cosy selfies.
"Happiest birthday my manicorn To endless laughter, fairy dust and happiness on loop More power to you and everything that you do. Squishes from your forever cheerleader", she captioned the post as.
Meanwhile, there were recent rumours that Aditi and Siddharth had got married. The couple shut them down by posting photos from their engagement, and wrote boldly in the caption. "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D. (sic)", wrote Aditi. She confirmed their engagement with a song from Siddharth's 'Chithha' in the background.
Siddharth recently talked about his engagement with Aditi Rao Hydari, and said that it was not really a 'secret'. Speaking at the Galatta Awards, he said in Tamil, "Many had told me that we had done this in secret. There's a big difference between doing something in private with family and in secret. The ones whom we didn't call are saying it's a secret, but it was a private ceremony to those whom we know. It all depends on the elders and what they have to say, because this isn't like a shooting date that I can decide on. This is a lifetime date. So, when they say it, it will happen on its own."
He revealed that Aditi took time to accept his proposal, and shared, "These questions about how much time it took shouldn't be asked. The end result must be either yes or no. I'll see whether the result is pass or fail. I've never seen how many marks I scored. I was tensed whether it would be a yes or a no, and my name was in the pass list."
Aditi and Siddharth began dating post working in the Telugu film, 'Maha Samudram', in 2021.