Aditi Rao Hydari Wishes Fiance And ‘Manicorn’ Siddharth On Birthday: To Endless Laughter On Loop

Siddharth recently talked about his engagement with Aditi Rao Hydari, and said that it was not really a 'secret'. Speaking at the Galatta Awards, he said in Tamil, "Many had told me that we had done this in secret. There's a big difference between doing something in private with family and in secret. The ones whom we didn't call are saying it's a secret, but it was a private ceremony to those whom we know. It all depends on the elders and what they have to say, because this isn't like a shooting date that I can decide on. This is a lifetime date. So, when they say it, it will happen on its own."