Siddharth Reviews Fiance Aditi Rao Hydari’s Netflix Series ‘Heeramandi’, Says ‘It Would Make K. Asif Saab Proud’

Now adding to it, Aditi’s fiancé and Telugu actor Siddharth, has also showered his admiration on the show. Taking to his Instagram story, the actor shared a poster of ‘Heeramandi’, and lauded its ‘acting, music, aesthetic, and drama’. In the note that he wrote, he mentioned, “Grateful that we are living in the age of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Saab. A letter of love and freedom told in the confines of a bygone age with images that mesmerise the heart, music, and verse that stir the soul—a work of art that would make K. Asif Saab proud. Love and congratulations to the whole team!” In the show, Aditi is seen in the role of Bibbojaan.