Siddharth Reviews Fiance Aditi Rao Hydari’s Netflix Series ‘Heeramandi’, Says ‘It Would Make K. Asif Saab Proud’

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chaddha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in the lead roles. The show, which premiered on Netflix on May 1, has been getting love from both the audience and critics alike with several Bollywood actors praising the series.
Now adding to it, Aditi’s fiancé and Telugu actor Siddharth, has also showered his admiration on the show. Taking to his Instagram story, the actor shared a poster of ‘Heeramandi’, and lauded its ‘acting, music, aesthetic, and drama’. In the note that he wrote, he mentioned, “Grateful that we are living in the age of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Saab. A letter of love and freedom told in the confines of a bygone age with images that mesmerise the heart, music, and verse that stir the soul—a work of art that would make K. Asif Saab proud. Love and congratulations to the whole team!” In the show, Aditi is seen in the role of Bibbojaan.
Meanwhile, Aditi got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Siddharth in Telangana. The couple shared the news on Instagram, amid speculations of their secret marriage. The actress recently shared why they decided to make their engagement public, and told Bollywood Bubble, “We shared this image on social media to clarify all the rumours that were doing the rounds at that time. My mother asked me to clarify things as she was getting back-to-back calls regarding the same.”
Aditi further revealed how the engagement took place at her family temple, and said, “Jo bhi special hone wala hai, mujhe shuruat ek special jagah se karni thi. Woh meri family ka ek temple hai, which is 400 years old, I wanted to go there and do puja. There, I had a little engagement.”
Aditi and Siddharth first met on the set of the 2021 film ‘Maha Samudram’, and reportedly started dating soon after.