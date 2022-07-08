Adish Vaidya To Play Education Consultant In 'Pushpa Impossible'

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' actor Adish Vaidya is all set to play the role of a young education counsellor in the TV show 'Pushpa Impossible'. He throws light on his role and looks back at his journey in the entertainment industry.



He says: "I'm playing the role of Vikram Saran, a counsellor who's young, dynamic and vibrant. He is helping Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) in achieving her educational goals. I will be seen encouraging her to fight all odds and come out stronger and have her basic education. I eventually become her mentor and guide."



Adish has worked in both the Hindi and Marathi industries. He also participated in Bigg Boss Marathi 3. The actor is happy with his acting graph.



He adds that "I'm blessed the way my acting career is going on. I'm quite happy with all the decisions I made professionally in past 7 to 8 years. Also I'm quite positive about what is going to come next."



Pushpa Impossible airs on Sony SAB.

[With Inputs From IANS]