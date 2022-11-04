Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Adil Hussain: ‘Mukhbir’ Is A Sheer Reflection Of The Undying Courage And Bravery Possessed By Our Unsung Heroes

Adil Hussain speaks up about his upcoming Zee5 series ‘Mukhbir’, which has been directed by Shivam Nair, and releases on November 11.

Adil Hussain
Adil Hussain Instagram: @_adilhussain

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 7:16 pm

Adil Hussain will next be seen in the spy thriller, ‘Mukhbir’, on Zee5. The show has been in the news ever since the first look was released. People from all over have been praising the show after seeing glimpses of the same in the trailer.

Talking about why he picked up the role, he said, “Undoubtedly the story is something that attracted me towards it. I am selective with scripts and the plot should make sense to me. It needs to have layers, a purpose and a well-defined objective. ‘Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy’ is a gripping tale which deserves to be told. It is a sheer reflection of the undying courage and bravery possessed by our unsung heroes and political masters who performed their level best despite the odds and very little resources. It showcases our intelligence agencies and takes you through the depth of an interesting mission.”

The show has been written and directed by Shivan Nair, who previously made the spy thriller ‘Naam Shabana’. Speaking of him, Adil Hussain says, “‘Mukhbir’ is a perfectly written story by our director Shivam Nair and I have to applaud his vision. The outline is authentic, genuine to the roots and entertaining. Being fascinated by espionage flicks, I was thrilled to portray the chief of the intelligence surveillance team. I researched similar stories from history and was happy to be a part of this one.”

‘Mukhbir’ stars Zain Khan Durrani in the lead role, and is all set to release on November 11.

