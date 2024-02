Actress Adah Sharma, who is all set to play a charismatic bar dancer in the second season of 'Sunflower', has shared insights about her 'scary' role, revealing how she watched a lot of documentaries on serial killers and psychopaths to get into the skin of her character.

Created by showrunner Vikas Bahl and directed by Navin Gujral, the show stars Sunil Grover in the lead role, alongside Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chaddha and Girish Kulkarni in prominent roles.