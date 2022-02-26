Adah Sharma Gets Trolled For Her Post On Late Bappi Lahiri; Deletes It Later

On Thursday, actress Adah Sharma faced the netizens' wrath after she posted a comparison photo with singer late Bappi Lahiri. The picture had him in his trademark style gold jewellery, and on his right, Sharma is trying to match him up, showing her gold jewellery in a similar pose to Lahiri. Her caption read, "Who wore it better? (sic)."

The actress was trolled for it. The post didn't go down well with netizens who called her 'disrespectful'. One of the comments read, "Shame on u... is this time to make fun... against this divine soul (sic)." Another one had commented, "At first try to understand your heights, and whom to compare with! Follow his works you can find that every person of Bengal knows at least one of his song completely and then ask them about you they hardly can told who you are! I'm not underestimating you but telling the fact (sic)."

The actress has now deleted the Facebook post.

Talking about the same, the actress told TOI, "The post was originally posted on my Instagram two years ago on 28th March 2020. The Bappi Da post that was uploaded on my Facebook page yesterday had been scheduled for posting by us a month in advance. Unfortunately, we lost Bappi Da last week making the scheduled post ill-timed."

The actress will be seen next in the movie ‘Commando 4’ opposite actor Vidyut Jammwal and recently she featured in a commercial with actor Akshay Kumar.