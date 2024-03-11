Further elaborating on the process, the filmmaker said, “And finally, one needs to find distributors in the USA who can spend time and money to spread the word for your film. One must kickstart well-decided campaigns. In easier words, when Karan Johar distributes a 'Lunchbox', it reaches farther corners of the country. Hence, when a Sony Pictures or Lionsgate takes your film, it can help promote it well with their years of experience and networking. So, with your box office and distributor coming together, it stands a better chance for the magic to happen. It is a well-constructed process and cannot be done overnight or in four weeks of landing in LA with your film,” she added.