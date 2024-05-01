Art & Entertainment

Abhishek Bajaj Opens Up On Playing Chakku Pandey In ‘Namacool’

Actor Abhishek Bajaj, who is gearing up for his upcoming web show 'Namacool', shed light on his character and said that he “really wanted to play the UP guy character.”

Advertisement

Instagram
Abhishek Bajaj Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Abhishek Bajaj, who is gearing up for his upcoming web show 'Namacool', shed light on his character and said that he “really wanted to play the UP guy character.”

"To be honest, I really wanted to play the UP guy character because it’s been a long time, I have only played Delhi and Punjabi guy. I have even manifested this character," Abhishek said.

Taking inspiration from personalities such as Manoj Bajpai and late icon Irrfan Khan, Abhishek drowns himself in his character's persona.

"I feel he is the original Chakku Pandey because he really helped me a lot. It was all over the team effort," said Abhishek.

Advertisement

'Namacool' is set to stream on Amazon miniTV.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures
  2. In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen
  3. ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad
  4. Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'
  5. Sports News LIVE: Indian Badminton Men's Team In Thomas Cup Action
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress To Take Decision On Amethi, Raebareli In 24-30 Hrs; Milind Deora To Not Contest LS Polls 1st Time In 20 Yrs
  7. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  8. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India