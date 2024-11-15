Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024

The inspiration for Swaha ignited while I was captivated by Alan Becker's short animation, Animator vs. Animation. This exploration of the dynamic between creator and creation evolved into a narrative focused on a struggling mother and her child. The film examines fundamentalist elements in our society, illustrating how the intersections of religion and caste lead to economic disparities that foster division and animosity. My personal connection to Buddhist principles has greatly shaped this storytelling, allowing for a richer exploration of suffering, compassion, and the path toward enlightenment.