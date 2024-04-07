Art & Entertainment

Abhay Deol Offers Glimpse Of His 'Mad As Hatter' Photoshoot; Asks Fans For His 'DJ Name'

Actor Abhay Deol on Sunday shared some fun pictures of himself from the recent photoshoot, asking fans to suggest him a DJ name.

Advertisement

Instagram
Abhay Deol Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Abhay Deol on Sunday shared some fun pictures of himself from the recent photoshoot, asking fans to suggest him a DJ name.

Taking to Instagram, the actor, who was last seen in the streaming show ‘Trial By Fire’, shared a series of pictures wherein he can be seen wearing a black round neck T-shirt, with pink and red flowers on it. He is sporting a black round hat with red roses on it.

Looking candidly at the lens, Abhay is biting his finger and thumb.

The last photo shows him toying around with the DJ console.

The post is captioned: "This shoot with @trupalpandya was mad as the hatter and finger lickin' satisfying. As the great @nellyfurtado sang, 'Lickin' my fingers, l'm in control. Fly like a bird, I'm takin' it home. Movin' my body like a nympho, I say it right, now do what I say. Apply the pressure into your veins. Blood on the floor, I'm pushin' the pain. I let the creatures out of the cage'. It was that kind of night, l let the creatures out of the cage'."

Advertisement

"I'm open to a DJ name, anyone got ideas? I would love your suggestions #photo #photoshoot #madhatter #actor #dj #dance #party #whatanight," the post added.

One fan said: "DJ Thorn", another wrote: "DJ Fearless".

One user said: "Mad Hatter would be a good DJ name for u". A user said: "DJ Daddy Deol".

On the professional front, Abhay starred in the crime drama series 'Trial by Fire', written by Prashant Nair, Kevin Luperchio and directed by Prashant and Randeep Jha and Avani Deshpande.

It also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Rajshri Deshpande, Rajesh Tailang, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shilpa Shukla in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained