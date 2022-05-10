Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Aayush Sharma Quashes Death Rumours Of His Grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram

Actor Aayush Sharma smashed death rumours about his grandpa Pandit Sukh Ram on Instagram. He said, "He is fighting back bravely". The latter is now having medical treatment.

Aayush Sharma Quashes Death Rumours Of His Grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram
Aayush Sharma with father & grandfather Instagram

Updated: 10 May 2022 4:41 pm

Actor Aayush Sharma has criticised bogus death rumours surrounding his grandfather. His grandfather, Pandit Sukh Ram, a veteran Congress politician and former telecom minister suffered a stroke and is receiving treatment in New Delhi. His death, however, was widely reported on social media and by a few news organisations. Sharma responded with an Instagram post debunking the rumours.

On Monday, Sharma posted a message. "My grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram is a strong soul and fighting back bravely. To all the reports and rumours, in this testing time for our entire family, I kindly request everyone to pray for his well-being and refrain the media from paying heed to any false news. We would keep you updated and informed about his health at every step. Heartfelt gratitude for all the prayers (sic),” he added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

In the comments section of the post, several of his followers sent their prayers and well wishes for his recovery. 

As per reports in Hindustan Times, Sharma is from the Himachal Pradesh town of Mandi. His grandfather and father are politicians. Sukh Ram was the Minister of Communications and Information Technology from 1993 to 1996. He represented the Mandi seat in the Lok Sabha.

In 2018, Sharma made his cinematic debut with ‘Loveyatri’. Actor Salman Khan, his brother-in-law, produced the film. Sharma is married to Arpita Khan, Salman Khan's younger sister, and the couple has two children, Ahil and Ayat. 

Sharma had previously lambasted those who blamed Salman Khan for all he has. "Unfortunately, in my life, it is like, you do the smallest activity… You buy a car… ‘Oh, you got it from Salman.’ ‘You did this, this is because of Salman.’ I also have money, I am not roaming around like this,” he had told Bollywood Bubble.

Sharma was last seen in 'Antim' and will next be seen in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

