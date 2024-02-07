A$AP Ferg To Headline Vh1 Supersonic 2024 Alongside Major Lazer Soundsystem, King

Rapper A$AP Ferg is set to join Major Lazer Soundsystem and King to headline the upcoming edition of the multi-genre music festival Vh1 Supersonic 2024.

A$AP Ferg, whose real name is Darold Durard Brown Ferguson Jr., hails from the Harlem borough of New York City. He is celebrated as the collective member of the hip-hop community A$AP Mob with renowned tracks under his name. He has collaborated with the best of the artistes in the music community while delivering solo performances.