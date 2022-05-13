Saturday, May 14, 2022
Aamir Khan to Shoot A Cameo For Son Junaid's Web Series 'Pritam Pyare'

Aamir Khan will reportedly appear in his eldest son Junaid Khan's forthcoming web series 'Pritam Pyare', which is also produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

Aamir Khan Instagram

Updated: 13 May 2022 11:18 pm

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan took a break from filming his forthcoming film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' to film a cameo for his home production, 'Pritam Pyare,' which stars his son Junaid Khan. Aamir Khan joined Junaid and the crew in Rajasthan on May 1, according to a report by the Times of India. 

During the week, he shot a song and some hospital scenes in Bagar. Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan, and co-star actor Sanjay Mishra shot their scenes at the historic Grand Haveli and Resort in ancient Nawalgarh. Some sequences were apparently shot at the city's Koolwal Kothi hotel.

The report goes on to say that the superstar's appearance has an impact on the story of the quirky small-town drama. 

In addition to the online series, Junaid Khan has a Bollywood debut movie ‘Maharaja’ in the works. ‘Maharaja’s' tale is based on the famed 1862 Maharaja Libel Case.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of the American actor Tom Hanks led Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump.' Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh will also play pivotal parts in the film. 

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is finally set to hit theatres on August 11, 2022, after a long wait.

