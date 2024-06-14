Aamir Khan Celebrates Mom Zeenat Hussain’s 90th Birthday With Much Fanfare – View Pics

Aamir Khan’s unbounded love for his mother was clear on her 90th birthday when he gathered the entire family for a party. Everyone was dressed in ethnic attire, and the event was attended by several family members, friends, and well-known entertainment figures. Aamir Khan sliced the cake, as did everyone else.
Aamir Khan made ammi Zeenat Hussain’s 90th birthday more memorable by organising a lavish feast at his Mumbai home. The actor flew in almost 200 family members and friends to attend the celebration, making it a memorable family gathering for everyone.
Aamir Khan is an actor who adores his mother, Zeenat Hussain, and maintains a particular affinity with her. He is quite close to her and frequently seeks her permission on all of the projects and films he works on. She is an important component of both his personal and professional lives. Aamir Khan also maintained his promise to his mother, taking her to Mecca for the sacred Haj pilgrimage. In an interview, he stated that he chose to take a hiatus from his work to care for his elderly mother.
On the work front, Aamir Khan is currently shooting for ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’. The film is said to be a sequel to ‘Taare Zameen Par’ in spirit. Besides this, Aamir Khan is also producing Rajkumar Santoshi’s next film ‘Lahore 1947’ which stars Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol. There are speculations that Aamir Khan might be playing a small cameo in the film. After that, Aamir Khan is also set to get back to comedy after a long time. While not much has been said about the project, there are reports that it might be a sequel to ‘Andaaz Apna Apna’ or atleast come from the same director. Let’s wait and watch.