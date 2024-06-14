Aamir Khan Celebrates Mom Zeenat Hussain’s 90th Birthday With Much Fanfare – View Pics

On the work front, Aamir Khan is currently shooting for ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’. The film is said to be a sequel to ‘Taare Zameen Par’ in spirit. Besides this, Aamir Khan is also producing Rajkumar Santoshi’s next film ‘Lahore 1947’ which stars Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol. There are speculations that Aamir Khan might be playing a small cameo in the film. After that, Aamir Khan is also set to get back to comedy after a long time. While not much has been said about the project, there are reports that it might be a sequel to ‘Andaaz Apna Apna’ or atleast come from the same director. Let’s wait and watch.