Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan Celebrates Mom Zeenat Hussain’s 90th Birthday With Much Fanfare – View Pics

Aamir Khan is known to never leave any stone unturned when it comes to people that he loves. He recently celebrated his ammi’s 90th birthday with all his family members present in tow. The pictures from the same have surfaced on social media. Here’s taking a glimpse of the same.

Aamir Khan And Zeenat Hussain
Aamir Khan And Zeenat Hussain Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Aamir Khan’s unbounded love for his mother was clear on her 90th birthday when he gathered the entire family for a party. Everyone was dressed in ethnic attire, and the event was attended by several family members, friends, and well-known entertainment figures. Aamir Khan sliced the cake, as did everyone else.
Aamir Khan And Zeenat Hussain
Aamir Khan And Zeenat Hussain Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Aamir Khan made ammi Zeenat Hussain’s 90th birthday more memorable by organising a lavish feast at his Mumbai home. The actor flew in almost 200 family members and friends to attend the celebration, making it a memorable family gathering for everyone.

Aamir Khan is an actor who adores his mother, Zeenat Hussain, and maintains a particular affinity with her. He is quite close to her and frequently seeks her permission on all of the projects and films he works on. She is an important component of both his personal and professional lives. Aamir Khan also maintained his promise to his mother, taking her to Mecca for the sacred Haj pilgrimage. In an interview, he stated that he chose to take a hiatus from his work to care for his elderly mother.

Aamir Khan And Zeenat Hussain
Aamir Khan And Zeenat Hussain Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On the work front, Aamir Khan is currently shooting for ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’. The film is said to be a sequel to ‘Taare Zameen Par’ in spirit. Besides this, Aamir Khan is also producing Rajkumar Santoshi’s next film ‘Lahore 1947’ which stars Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol. There are speculations that Aamir Khan might be playing a small cameo in the film. After that, Aamir Khan is also set to get back to comedy after a long time. While not much has been said about the project, there are reports that it might be a sequel to ‘Andaaz Apna Apna’ or atleast come from the same director. Let’s wait and watch.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 14 Highlights: PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India, Meets Italian PM Meloni At G7 Summit
  2. Modi Meets Italy’s Meloni. Why Is PM Invited To G7?
  3. Three New Criminal Laws To Come Into Effect From July 1; DoPT Asks All Ministries, Depts To Train Personnel
  4. Delhi LG Sanctions Prosecution Of Arundhati Roy Under UAPA For 2010 Speech
  5. CCTV Captures Women Stealing Cash And Jewellery From Lucknow Home, Walking Out With Bags
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Janet Planet’: Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler And Annie Baker Charm The Audiences At New York Premiere – View Pics
  2. Aamir Khan Celebrates Mom Zeenat Hussain’s 90th Birthday With Much Fanfare – View Pics
  3. ‘Gullak 4’: 5 Moments That Prove The Slice-Of-Life Family Drama Should Be On Your Weekend Binge List
  4. ‘The Bikeriders’: Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy And Others Attend The Star-Studded London Screening – View Pics
  5. ‘Firebrand’: Alicia Vikander, Jude Law Receives Applause For Karim Aïnouz’s Directorial At Tribeca Festival – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Borussia Dortmund Appoint Former Midfielder Nuri Sahin As Edin Terzic Replacement
  2. Bayer Leverkusen Sign Girona Skipper Aleix Garcia
  3. India Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Match 33: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy Loses To Kodai Naraoka In Australian Open QFs; Germany Set To Face Scotland In Euro 2024
  5. Captain Seamus Coleman 'Honoured' After Signing Contract Extension With Everton
World News
  1. Huge Ice Chunk Falls From Sky, New Jersey Family Nearly Escapes Disaster
  2. Pope Francis Becomes First Pontiff To Address A G7 Summit
  3. Biden's G7 Gaffes: US President's Awkward Moments Again Caught On Camera
  4. Hajj Begins Against The Backdrop Of Destructive Israel-Hamas War
  5. Watch How Chris Brown Handled The Hanging Midair Mishap During ‘Under The Influence’
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News, June 14 Highlights: PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India, Meets Italian PM Meloni At G7 Summit
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!