What’s interesting about ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ trailer is that you’ll be thrown in with new characters and they’re all strangers. While the previous parts had the story revolving around one family, and when the lead characters are all of one family, then the story tends to be more helpful and sacrificing for one another as they’re family. However, when the same situation is put in front of complete strangers, how would they react? Would they be willing to sacrifice their own selves or their family members in order to protect or save someone who’s a complete stranger? Well, that dynamic would be interesting to explore.