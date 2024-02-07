John Krasinski has managed to give audiences a terrifying franchise which is based on a simple one-line story – How will humanity survive when aliens land on earth and they start killing anyone who makes any kind of sound. Well, it’s as simple as it can get, but when you see the 2018 film, you’re terrified to your bits. The sequel that came out in 2021 was equally well received as the story had the same concept but with a different setting. Now, John Krasinski has gone ahead to give the directorial mantle for a prequel to Michael Sarnoski.
The story, however, still has been penned by John Krasinski. The prequel takes us straight to the first day when the aliens landed on earth. The chaos of the New York city is suddenly put to calm by blood sucking aliens. It’s terrifying in itself to see such a massive city go completely quiet. Check out the trailer right here:
It’s interesting to see that the principal characters that were seen in the first and second film are not seen in the trailer for the prequel. The film stars Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Denis O’Hare in lead roles. Djimon Hounsou is probably the only actor whose character has been kept from the previous films. In a way this prequel story also tells his origin story on how he ended up becoming the person who created a safe haven for humans outside of the city.
What’s interesting about ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ trailer is that you’ll be thrown in with new characters and they’re all strangers. While the previous parts had the story revolving around one family, and when the lead characters are all of one family, then the story tends to be more helpful and sacrificing for one another as they’re family. However, when the same situation is put in front of complete strangers, how would they react? Would they be willing to sacrifice their own selves or their family members in order to protect or save someone who’s a complete stranger? Well, that dynamic would be interesting to explore.
While the story by John Krasinki still seems to have the thrill that the previous parts had, but considered that he isn’t behind the directorial chair it will be a big task for Michael Sarnoski to fill those shoes. Another angle that’s not shown is whether we’ll get to see any glimpse of the OG family of the movie from the first and second film? If Michael Sarnoski can somehow join those two parts with this prequel it will become even more breathtaking.
The trailer has definitely got me pumped up to watch the film right about now. Being an avid fan of horror films, this is one franchise that manages to scare you to bits not for an instance takes the paranormal route. That’s a great amalgamation to get. Hopefully Michael Sarnoski will be able to do justice.
‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ is set to release in theatres all over on June 28. Are you excited to watch it? Share your thoughts with us right here.